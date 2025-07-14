Organizers hope to find new date for Moonlight Loop after cancelation

Organizers canceled Saturday night’s planned Midnight Loop bicycle ride, meant to raise money to support spay and neuter programs at Columbus Animal Care Services.

According to Nicohl Birdwell Goodin, director of the city animal shelter, the threat of bad weather led to concerns that even if the weather passed through before the start of the ride, that there wouldn’t be time to check the route for safety before the start of the ride. She said that planners will try to find another date later this year.

The Moonlight Loop is organized by the Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services to benefit the PetFix program, which provides low-cost spay/neuter services for pet owners in the Columbus community.

If you registered to receive a shirt, you can still pick it up from 10 to 5 starting today at the animal shelter on Arnold Street at the Columbus Municipal Airport.