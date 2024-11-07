Orders open for Bartholomew County Thanksgiving meal deliveries

First Christian Church and the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center are taking orders for Thanksgiving meals to be delivered.

Deliveries to Bartholomew County homes can be arranged with a limit of six meals per household. The deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 25th by 4 p.m. and the meals will be delivered on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28th.

You can make arrangements to have meals delivered by calling First Christian’s office at 812-379-4491. If you are interested in volunteering or need any further information, you can call Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family enter at 812- 379-1630.

