Open house set for students, families interested in C4 programs

The Columbus Area Career Connection will be holding an open house next week at its facilities at Columbus North High School.

The goal is to introduce the C4 programs and courses to potential students and their families. The open house will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

C4 offers classes in fields including nursing, cosmetology, welding, precision machining, criminal justice, engineering, graphic arts, electronics, and education. It emphasizes hands-on learning to prepare students for higher education and the workforce. College credits can be earned in many of the classes.

Interested students and families of students who will be in high school next school year are encouraged to come to the Open House to meet teachers and experience the hands-on activities.

C4 serves students from Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, and Decatur counties, as well as Edinburgh.

The open house will go on even if there is a two-hour delay for BCSC schools, but if school is canceled for the day, the open house will be rescheduled for January 31st from 5:00-7:30pm.

For more information about the Open House or C4, visit http://www.bcscschools.org/c4 or call (812) 376-4240.