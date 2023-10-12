Open House set for Columbus Propeller makerspace

Propeller, the makerspace at the Columbus Municipal Airport, is going to be holding an open house on Wednesday, October 25th.

You will be able to tour the facilities and see what members of the community have been creating. You will also be able to see the new mural on the outside of the building and meet the artist, Nick Abstract.

There will be complementary smores and food to purchase from the Jack rabbit food truck.

Propeller, a project of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is built inside a 9,000 square foot former Cummins engine test building. Labs are outfitted for metalworking, 3D printing, woodworking, robotics, electronics and more. The center fosters STEM education and training, career exploration and entrepreneurship.

The open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on October 25th. Propeller is located at 4670 Ray boll Boulevard at the airport.

You can learn more or sign up to be a member at https://members.columbuspropeller.com