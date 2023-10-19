Open house next week at Columbus airport makerspace

Propeller, the community makerspace at the Columbus Municipal Airport, is going to be holding an open house next week.

You will be able to tour the facilities and see what members of the community have been creating. You will also be able to see the new mural on the outside of the building and meet the artist, Nick Abstract.

The open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on October 25th. Propeller is located at 4670 Ray boll Boulevard at the airport.

You can learn more or sign up to be a member at columbuspropeller.com