Only a week left to pre-register for night-time bike ride fundraiser

Organizers of an upcoming night-time bike ride to raise money for Columbus Animal Care Services say that there is a week left to sign up and save a few dollars.

Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services will be holding their Moonlight Loop bicycle ride next weekend to raise money for low-cost spay and neutering services.

According to the group, the ride is a leisurely 19-mile tour through the city the evening of June 7th with a stop halfway through at the Columbus Learning Center.

There will be a Light up the Night contest and riders are encouraged to decorate themselves and their bikes with lights, glow sticks, glow-in-the-dark paint and other bright objects.

The ride will start at the Bartholomew County Public Library plaza at 9 p.m. the evening of June 7th and end back at the library. On-site registration will begin that night at 7 p.m.

Registration is $35 per rider through Friday, June 6th, with registration at the event of $40.

You can find a link to register or get more information here: www.getmeregistered.com/moonlightloop