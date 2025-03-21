Onlookers urged to stay out of tornado-damaged areas

Bartholomew County officials are urging those onlookers and curious residents to keep out of tornado damaged areas of the county while crews continue to work in the area, restoring power and clearing roads.

They say that unless you are a resident of the affected areas, a family member assisting residents or other authorized personnel, you should stay away from the damaged areas.

According to the Bartholomew County Emergency Management office, several roads remain closed:

Those include:

County Road 525E between State Road 46 and county Road 100S

County Road 850E AT 100N

County Road 400S AND 250E

County Road 625S

State Road 46 between Base Road and 100N

According to Bartholomew County REMC, as of Friday afternoon, there were still 146 customers without power, with the largest group being in Wayne Township west of Interstate 65 and east of State Road 58. That is down from around 3,800 without power right after Wednesday’s tornado.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department drone team.