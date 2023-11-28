One person dead after shooting at Columbus mobile home park

One person is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon in a Columbus mobile home park.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Joseph Cox Court about shots being fired. They discovered a man who had been injured in a shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was found near the home by police and taken into custody. After the arrest, police said that there was no threat to the public but officers remained in the area while continuing their investigation.

No names have been released of the victim or suspect.

The home is in the Homestead Mobile Home Park off of Middle Road.

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to call Columbus police detectives at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be left anonymously.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.