One killed, two seriously injured in Tuesday crash

One person died and two others were seriously injured in a Bartholomew County crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of the crash on East County Road 100S and South Road 525E at about 4:11 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after a passenger car and pickup collided. Deputies discovered two people trapped inside the car and one person in the pickup. Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

The driver of the car, 51-year-old Tonya Whiteside of Greensburg, was removed from the wreckage of her vehicle and treated at the scene by medics but she was pronounced dead.

A passenger in her vehicle, 47-year-old Christopher Harris of Greensburg and the driver of the pickup, 21-year-old Tyler Myers of Bedford were extricated and then flown to IU Methodist Hospital for treatment.

According to he police investigation, Whiteside failed to stop at the intersection, causing the accident. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the accident.

This investigation by the Bartholomew County Accident Reconstruction Team remains ongoing.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.