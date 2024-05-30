One injured in early-morning Edinburgh fire

An early morning fire yesterday in Edinburgh left six people homeless and eight animals dead.

Edinburgh Police Chief Doyne Little Jr. said that Edinburgh police and firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 500 block of Sunset Drive at just after midnight. They arrived to find that a large part of the structure was already engulfed in flames.

Officers assisted the residents who had been inside to move to a safe distance from the blaze. One resident, a 48-year-old man, was treated for burns to his legs and then was taken by Bargersville medics to a nearby hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Little said that six residents and several pets escaped the fire but that six cats and two dogs were killed.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Also assisting at the scene were the volunteer fire departments from German Township, Amity and Nineveh. Little also thanked the Bargersville medics and Fire Angels who provided a place to stay and assistance with needed items.

Photo courtesy of Edinburgh Police Department.