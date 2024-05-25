One dies, two injured in Friday I-65 crash

Indiana State Police Press Release

A single vehicle crash on I-65 in southern Jackson County, Indiana Friday morning claimed the life of a Georgia man and sent two passengers to Indianapolis area hospitals with serious injuries.

The initial investigation by Troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post indicates that at approximately 10:25 am, a 2008 Nissan pickup truck, being driven by Jose Uribe, age 53, Winder, Georgia was traveling northbound on I-65 near the 43-mile marker in Jackson County. This location is halfway between Seymour and Crothersville, Indiana. For an unknown reason, Uribe’s vehicle left the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then came back on the roadway and overturned before coming to rest in the northbound lanes.

As a result of the collision, Jose Uribe sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office. A passenger in the vehicle, Carmen Uribe, age 53, was flown from the scene to an Indianapolis area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A seventeen-year-old female passenger was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana before being flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing with toxicology results pending at this time.

Jose Uribe’s family has been notified.

The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for approximately two hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Crothersville Police Department, Seymour Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, Jackson County Coroner’s Office, and Coomers Towing.