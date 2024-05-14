One dead, nine injured in Shelby County highway crash

One person is dead and nine others injured after a crash yesterday afternoon on Interstate 74 in Shelby County.

According to the Indiana State Police,. troopers were called in to assist Shelby County deputies at the scene of the crash at about 2 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Troopers say that a van crashed into the rear of a charter bus and the driver of the van was killed. Police determined that 52-year-old Jason Huber of Boggstown was driving the van eastbound when he came upon stopped traffic and crashed into the rear of the bus. Police say that the reason the traffic was stopped on the interstate is unknown.

Huber was pronounced dead at the scene by the Shelby County coroner’s office. Nine passengers in the bus were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but no one was seriously injured, troopers say.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about two hours while the crash was investigated and cleaned up.

Also assisting at the scene were Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Inspectors, the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Shelbyville Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing.