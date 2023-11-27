One dead after afternoon shooting in Columbus

Columbus Police Department press release

Columbus police detectives are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person dead. At approximately 4:45 PM CPD officers responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Joseph Cox Court in regards to a report of shots fired.When officers arrived they observed an adult male, and who was injured in a shooting. The man was pronounced deceased a short time later.A person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody after he was located near the residence by officers.The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. However, there is no threat to the public at this time.Law-enforcement resources will remain in the area as the investigation continues. Anyone with information in regards to the shooting is urged to contact Columbus police detectives at 812-376-2600.