Old-Fashioned Independence Day coming Friday in Hope

The Yellow Trail Museum will be hosting the Hope Old-Fashioned Independence Day festivities on the Hope Town Square tomorrow.

Activities start at 5:30 p.m. and will include crafts, pioneer games, contests, the crowning of Miss and Mr. Firecracker, a bike, trike and wagon parade, music and fireworks. The Bannister Family Band will be performing at the bandstand from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

The museum will be offering ice cream floats all evening for $1.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. You should bring your own chair or blanket.