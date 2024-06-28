Old-Fashioned Independence Day set for tonight in Hope

A reminder that the Yellow Trail Museum will be hosting the Hope Old-Fashioned Independence Day festivities at the Hope Town Square this evening.

Activities start at 5:30 p.m. and will include an apple pie contest, the crowning of Miss and Mr. Firecracker, a bike parade, music and fireworks. The Museum will be open and selling ice cream floats along with pony rides, balloon making and face painting.

The winners of the Miss and Mr. Firecracker competition will lead the bike, trike and stroller parade around the square at 6:30. The Bannister Family Band will be performing starting at 7 p.m.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. You should bring your own chair or blanket.