Oktoberfest gets underway in Seymour

It is time for the 50th annual Oktoberfest in downtown Seymour.

The festival is open from 11 to 11 today through Saturday.

Many downtown Seymour streets are closed until Sunday due to the festival. There will be a shuttle bus running from the intersection of Walnut and Second Streets to Seymour High School starting at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and after the parade on Saturday.

The parade gets underway at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon sponsored by Schneck Medical Center.

Opening ceremonies are at 5:30 today. This afternoon and evening’s entertainment includes Southern Indiana Cloggers, jazz pianist Johnny Martel, bluegrass music with Zion Road, Marietta RFD and Bluegrass Express, the Schulhaus 4+3 German band and Jayne Bond and the Pink Martinis.