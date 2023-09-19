Ohio residents arrested in local drug dealing investigation

Two Ohio residents were arrested recently, after an investigation into the sale of drugs in Bartholomew County.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team received information that 30-year-old Denzel Parish of Dayton, Ohio had been traveling to Indiana to deliver drugs including to Columbus. Investigators say that Parish has a criminal history involving involving firearms, violence, and drugs.

In early September, police developed information that Parish would be returning to Shelby County to distribute drugs. Bartholomew County authorities coordinated with Shelby County Drug Task Force, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Shelbyville Police Department, and the Edinburgh Police Department to find and take Parish into custody.

Shelby County authorities discovered baggies of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and Xanax that were packaged for sale.

Police also arrested 30-year-old Justice J. Dungey, from Dayton, Ohio who was allegedly assisting Parish.

Both are facing felony charges of dealing narcotics and cocaine.

The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office targeting the manufacturing and abuse of dangerous drugs in the community.

Photos courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Denzel Parish. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department. Justice Dungey. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.