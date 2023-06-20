Ohio murder suspect caught in Jackson County

Shannon W. Liccardo. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police

An Ohio murder suspect was caught in Jackson County yesterday during a traffic stop on Interstate 65.

According to the Indiana State Police, a trooper began pulling a northbond vehicle over for a traffic violation north of Seymour yesterday. The driver pulled off onto State Road 11.

The driver initially gave a fake name, but eventually was found to be 34-year-old Shannon W. Liccardo of Twinsburg, Ohio. Troopers found that Liccardo was wanted on a warrant for murder in Maple Heights, Ohio.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Jackson County Jail. He is being held on the warrant awaiting extradition back to Ohio.