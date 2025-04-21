Officials warn of scam attempts following recent disasters

Authorities are warning about several types of scams circulating after the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in the past few weeks.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office is offering tips on how to protect yourself from some of the more common scam attempts.

If you need repairs after the storm damage, authorities say that you should make sure to take your time making a decision and don’t let a would be contractor pressure you into making a decision. Instead, you should do your research on the proposed repairs, making sure that they are charging rates that you can afford for the work you need done.

You can talk to friends and family members to get recommendations on reputable contractors and check the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division and the Better Business Bureau to see if there are complaints or information on any contractor you are considering.

The attorney general’s office cautions you to always be skeptical if someone shows up at your door, saying that they saw damage to your home from the street, that they are working in the neighborhood already or that they are offering a special deal that is only available for today only.

And, in general, it is probably best to go with a well-respected, well-reviewed local contractor instead of someone who you only know through a flashy ad, or who shows up at your doorstep pressuring you to accept their offer.

Scammers also can try to get you to give up your money to questionable charities.

According to the attorney general, you should be wary of those offering to provide aid or services to victims of disasters. Don’t feel pressured to make an immediate donation. You should be able to take as much time as you need to feel confident that your money is being used legitimately. Remember that a real charity will accept your donations any day of the week.

You should be wary of attempts to solicit donations by phone, email, mail or social media. Make sure you are dealing with a legitimate organization, rather than a sound-alike scammer. Authorities suggest researching the name of the organization or cause before handing over your money.

If you do want to make a donation, make sure to donate by credit card. That allows you to be protected should the donation turn out to be questionable.

You can find links with more information on researching charities at CharityNavigator.org, CharityWatch.org, Give.org, and Guidestar.org.

If you suspect you’ve encountered a scam attempt you should report it immediately to the Indiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at indianaconsumer.com or by calling 1-800-382-5516.