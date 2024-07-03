Officials urge fireworks safety over holiday

Columbus city officials are asking you to help prevent trash fires over the holiday, by watching where you are throwing away any used fireworks.

The Columbus Department of Public Works says that before you throw those potentially hot materials in a trash Toter, that you should first soak them in water and place them in a metal trash can until the next day. That trash can should be kept away from any buildings or other combustible materials.

You should not put hot fireworks in your trash Toter and never put those into your recycling or yard waste Toters.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, city ordinances regulate when you can set off fireworks and are in line with state laws.

That means tonight and Friday through Tuesday nights you can set off your fireworks between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset, or no later than 11 p.m. in the evening. On the Fourth of July you can set them off between 10 a.m. in the morning and midnight.

You can find a link more fireworks safety tips from Columbus firefighters here: https://www.columbus.in.gov/fire/safety-information/fireworks-safety-tips

Columbus officials also want to remind you that there won’t be any trash or recycling pickups tomorrow due to the holiday. Instead the trash routes will be running a day late with Thursday routes picked up on Friday, and normal Friday routes running on Saturday.

In Seymour, there will be no trash pickups tomorrow. Instead, both Thursday and normal Friday routes will be collected on Friday.