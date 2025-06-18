Offices closing Thursday for Juneteenth observance

Government offices are closing Thursday in observance of Juneteenth.

In Columbus, city trash, recycling and yard waste routes will be running on their normal schedule.

The Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center will be closed Thursday along with the cardboard route and the Solid Waste Management district offices. The Bartholomew County Landfill will be open normal hours.

Columbus City Utilities offices will be closed. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

In Seymour, Thursday’s trash, recycling and yard waste routes will be collected on Friday along with the normal Friday routes.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S., marking the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas, more than two and a half years after it was issued by President Abraham Lincoln. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.