Offices closing for Labor Day holiday; Trash routes delayed

Local government offices will be closed on Monday, due to the Labor Day holiday.

In Columbus, there will be no city trash, recycling, brush or compost collections on Monday and collections will be running a day behind for the rest of the week. Which means Friday collections will be done on Saturday next week.

Columbus City Utilities offices will be closed on Monday. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service on Monday, you can call the offices at 812-372-8861 to report an emergency.

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste District and Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center will both be closed Monday, as well as the Bartholomew County Landfill.

In Seymour, trash, recycling and yard waste normally picked up on Monday, will instead be picked up on Tuesday.