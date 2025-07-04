Officers mourn after area police dog dies unexpectedly

A local police dog has died unexpectedly after a medical emergency.

According to the Greensburg Police Department, police dog Dino died on Monday, the same day he and his handler Officer John Amis transferred to the city force from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

Dino began his law enforcement career in September 2022. A Belgian Tervuren, he was certified through the International Police Work Dog Association. Police say that “whether tracking suspects, detecting narcotics, or standing alert during high-risk operations, Dino performed every task with unmatched dedication.”

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department says Dino helped take numerous narcotics off of the streets of Jennings County and served the community bravely.

Greensburg police say that the dog’s passing is a loss to the community he served, the officers who stood beside him and the handler who never left his side.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.