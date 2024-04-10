North Vernon woman killed in police shooting

A woman was shot and killed by North Vernon police Tuesday evening after threatening officers with a knife.

According to Indiana State Police, Jennings County deputies and North Vernon police were called to a disturbance on Thomas Street at about 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. They found 23-year-old Rachel Blake in the home’s bathroom wielding the knife. Police say that they told her repeatedly to drop the weapon and tried to subdue her with Tasers but when she continued to advance toward the two North Vernon officers, they both fired their weapons, striking her at least once.

The officers provided first aid and medics at the scene provided advanced medical treatment, but she was pronounced dead by the Jennings County Coroner’s office.

Both police agencies requested an investigation by Indiana State Police. The results of the investigation will be turned over to the Jennings County Prosecutor’s office for review.

All of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.