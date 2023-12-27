North Vernon woman faces drug charges after traffic stop

Betty Johnson. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department

A North Vernon woman was arrested Tuesday on drug-related charges after a traffic stop.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of North State Street Tuesday evening after a traffic violation.

The officer became suspicious of illegal activity and a police dog was brought to the scene. The dog alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle. Police searched a passenger, 50-year-old Betty Johnson of North Vernon and found she was carrying 36 grams of methamphetamine.

Johnson was arrested on a preliminary charge for possession of the meth.