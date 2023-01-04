North Vernon Woman Arrested for Dealing Meth

An Ongoing drug investigation lead to the arrest of a North Vernon Woman for Dealing Methamphetamine.

On Friday December 30th, 2022 at around 11:00 a.m. Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp, Deputy Bill Carter, and Sheriff Kenny Freeman went to a Geneva Township residence in an attempt to locate Shannon Bear,of North Vernon, who was wanted on a Jennings County Circuit Court Arrest Warrant for several counts of Dealing Methamphetamine.

The warrant had been issued after a lengthy narcotics investigation by Jennings County Detectives.

Upon arrival Deputies made contact with Ms. Bear. Further investigation led Deputies to locating over 15 Grams of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia at her residence. Ms. Bear was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Jennings County Jail where she is still being held on multiple Dealing and Possession Charges.