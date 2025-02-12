North Vernon Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest.

A North Vernon woman was taken into custody for drug charges after a traffic stop. On Monday evening (February 10th, 2025), Deputy Michael Watts of the North Vernon Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a traffic infraction.

After making contact with the driver, Erica Mullikin of North Vernon, Deputy Watts could see drug paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle.

Deputy Watts deployed his K-9 partner Brock to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle, who gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics coming from inside of the vehicle.

Deputy Watts located a container with Fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia items while conducting a search of the car

The amount of Fentanyl seized is enough to kill approximately 750 Jennings County Residents.

Erica was taken into custody and transported to the Jennings County Jail, where she was remanded to Jail Staff on several preliminary drug charges.

Courtesy of the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office