North Vernon theater hosting rockabilly show Saturday

The not-for profit Park Theater Civic Center in North Vernon will be hosting a Jerry Lee Lewis tribute on Saturday evening.

Terry Lee Ridley and the Million Dollar Band will be performing at Saturday night’s show. The group perform a lineup of classic Jerry Lee Lewis tunes.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening. Tickets are $15.

Advance tickets may be purchased at the theater’s box office on North Madison Avenue. The box office is open Thursday and Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. If still available, tickets will also be sold at the door on Saturday night.

The Park Theatre opened in 1916 but closed in the 1960s. A not for profit group was formed in the 1990s to renovate the venue and to reopen it as a civic center.

For more information, call the Park Theatre at 812-346-0330.