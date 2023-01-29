North Vernon Teen Arrested in Airdrop Threats Incident

On Friday, January 27th, 2023, at 4:23 PM the North Vernon Police Department made an arrest on a suspect regarding an intimidating air drop sent during the high school incident on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at the Jennings County High School/Jennings County Middle School.

Detectives with the North Vernon Police Department along with School Resource Officer Matt Staples, and Officer Michael Holliday worked closely with staff from Jennings County High School, Jennings County Middle School, and Jennings County Juvenile probation to conduct further investigation into the bomb threat airdrop and gun airdrop at the above-mentioned schools.

During the investigation numerous tips and information from students and staff in addition to video surveillance footage led to numerous interviews and phones being seized in relation to the offenses. The information received ultimately lead to a juvenile suspect who was interviewed on Friday, January 23rd at the North Vernon Police Department. A voice stress analysis was also conducted by Andy Judd, Jennings County Juvenile Probation Officer.

During the interview, the juvenile provided a verbal admission to one of the air drops sent on Thursday, January 26th, and also provided photo/electronic evidence of the crime. At the conclusion of the interview an arrest was made in accordance with the Indiana State Law for Intimidation, a level 5 felony. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention facility.

This investigation is still ongoing with future interviews planned. It is highly encouraged that anyone with any information contact the North Vernon Police Department or contact SRO Matt Staples or Jennings County School Corporation. Tips and information can be left anonymously.

Information Courtesy of the North Vernon Police Department Facebook Page.