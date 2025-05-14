North Vernon police task force to crack down on drug dealing

The North Vernon Police Department has formed a dedicated Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Task Force working to dismantle and disrupt the flow of drugs in the community.

According to the department, the goal is to protect residents, support those affected by addiction and hold accountable those responsible for trafficking these dangerous substances.

Task Force Commander Graham Heffelfinger said that the effort will require the assistance of community members. Police are seeking any tips or information you might have about anyone contributing to the sale or distribution of drugs in the community.

Police say your information can remain anonymous and it may help save lives.

You can send any tips through Facebook Messenger, by calling the police department at 812-346-2345 or you go online here: https://www.northvernon-in.gov/departments/police/tip_line.php