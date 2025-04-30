North Vernon motorcycle stop leads to two arrests

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop of a motorcycle Sunday in North Vernon.

According to the North Vernon Police Department, an officer was enforcing traffic laws near the State Road 7 and State Road 3 split at about 7:26 p.m. Sunday when he noticed a motorcycle with an expired registration. The officer pulled over the cycle which had a passenger along with the driver.

The driver was 46-year-old Shane Elifritz of North Vernon who admitted that he did not have a valid driver’s license and did not have a motorcycle endorsement. The officer also discovered that Elifritz was a habitual traffic offender who was banned for life. He was taken into custody and is facing a felony charge for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.

The passenger 44-year-old Jennifer Elifritz of North Vernon was found to be wanted on a Jennings County warrant. She was taken into custody and a search revealed she was carrying methamphetamine. In addition to the outstanding warrant, she is facing a new charge for possessing the drugs.