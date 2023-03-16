North Vernon Mother Arrested After Child Ingests THC Gummy

A North Vernon mother was arrested after her small child ingested THC-infused gummies.

On February 2nd , the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, along with Jennings County EMS and the Spencer Township Fire Department, responded to a 911 call referring to an unconscious and unresponsive five-year-old girl at a home in Spencer Township.

Upon arrival, deputies found the child on the floor of the residence and immediately started gathering information from the child’s mother and assisting EMS in caring for the unresponsive child.

Due to the seriousness of the situation and the child’s unresponsiveness, a medical helicopter was requested to the helipad at Ascension St. Vincent Jennings Hospital. The child was transported by Jennings County EMS to St. Vincent Jennings and transferred by medical helicopter shortly thereafter to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital for further treatment. Deputy John Hartman collected information at the scene from the mother and conducted additional investigations in reference to this case in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Child Services. The child regained consciousness a day after being admitted and was discharged 24 hours later.

It was later determined that the child had been exposed to a package of THC-infused gummies and was acting abnormal and lethargic the day prior to the 911 call, however, treatment was not sought out until the next day after she was found unconscious. The investigation also revealed this was the second time the child had been exposed to THC-infused products, however, the first incident went unreported.

Investigators later received an arrest warrant from the Jennings County Circuit Court for the mother, Amanda Johnson, of North Vernon, for Neglect of a Dependent Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a level 3 felony. Johnson was taken into custody without incident on March 10th.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office cautions parents to be careful when experimenting with THC-infused products and to keep those products out of the reach of children.