North Vernon man killed in weekend house fire

A weekend house fire killed a North Vernon man.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to a house fire in Vernon Township at about 11:53 a.m. Saturday morning. They found the home fully engulfed in flames and witnesses said someone was trapped inside.

A body was recovered from the fire after it was extinguished. 65-year-old Mark Ramey of North Vernon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department and Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the fire.