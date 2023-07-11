North Vernon man facing federal gun dealing charges

A North Vernon man has been indicted by a federal grand jury — accused of illegally selling more than $400,000 in guns.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, 51-year-old David J. Mull is facing a charge of unlicensed dealing in firearms. The indictment accuses Mull of buying guns at gun shows and then reselling them, knowing they would be transported to Mexico. One person bought more than 500 guns from Mull worth more than $350,000 and another buyer bought 90 guns worth nearly $57,000.

One of the buyers asked Mull why he didn’t have a physical store and he allegedly said “I don’t want nobody to know about it. Hopefully we can continue to do a bunch of business…”

In May of 2016, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued a cease-and-desist letter to Mull.

The government also wants Mull to forfeit over 1,000 firearms seized in the investigation.

If convicted, Mull faces up to five years in federal prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.