North Vernon man arrested on drunk driving charges

A North Vernon man was arrested last week on drunk driving charges after reports of a man asking children to get into his SUV in Country Squire Lakes.

Jennings County deputies got the call at about 2:30 and found a white SUV driven by 47-year-old Charles E. Messer. After stopping the vehicle, a deputy approached and saw Messer drinking from a bottle of alcohol, according to police reports.

Messer was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and refusing a chemical test.