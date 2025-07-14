North Vernon man accused of violating sex offender registry

A North Vernon man has been arrested, accused of violating the sex offender registry law.

According to the North Vernon Police Department, 36-year-old Anthony Bannister recently moved into a home on Sunnyside Drive. However, the home was within 1,000 feet from a licensed daycare facility. That meant he was violating restrictions that Indiana places on sex offenders.

He was arrested on Thursday without incident and taken to the Jennings County Jail on a felony charge.

North Vernon police say that they are committed to ensuring that those subject to sex offender registration laws comply with all legal requirements.