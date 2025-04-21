Norman man accused of murder of his father

A Jackson County man has been arrested for the murder of his father.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Departments, deputies began investigating the death of 76-year-old Larry D. Fox of Norman on January 30th. After collecting evidence and conducting interviews detectives identified his son, 28 year-old Robert W.D. Fox, also of Norman as the suspect in the case.

Sheriff’s deputies and Seymour police arrested the son at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday without incident on a charge of murder.