Nominees sought for Women in Leadership awards

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominees for its annual Women In Leadership awards.

The annual luncheon recognizes women who are outstanding in their profession, uplift and inspire others, use their time and skills to improve the lives of others and who make a positive social impact in the community, beyond her professional responsibilities.

Last year’s honorees were Kim Bennett, Lindsay Holden-Kay, Courtney Metzger, and Luz Elena Michel.

The deadline to make a nomination is June 21st. The luncheon will be August 23rd at The Commons. You can make a nomination here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/GysKBpw