Nominees sought for awards honoring heroes, community projects

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing that nominations are now open for two annual awards to honor a community hero and community leadership project.

Last year was the first annual awards established by the estate of Donald W. & Catherine G. Jurgemeyer. The couple were long-time Columbus residents with Donald Jurgemeyer, an attorney in the community for 29 years, serving as legal counsel for the community foundation in its early years. Catherine Jurgemeyer served as president of the Bartholomew Consolidated School Foundation and chaired the American Bar Auxiliary and the Indiana Lawyers Auxiliary.

The Jurgemeyer Community Hero Award recognizes those who have performed life-saving measures, come to the aid of another or contributed to the safety, security and resiliency of our community. The nominee must be either a professional or volunteer serving in Bartholomew County as a lawenforcement official, firefighter, first responder or in the medical or healthcare field. It comes with a $5,000 award.

The Jurgemeyer Community Leadership Project of the Year Award will recognize a project in the community that exemplifies the Columbus community leadership values. Nominees will be nonprofit organizations, volunteer groups, government entities, coalitions or businesses serving Bartholomew County. A $10,000 award will be presented.

The deadline for nominations is April 19th. You can get more information at heritagefundbc.org