Nominations open for Jack Cramer athletic awards

Nominations are open for this year’s Jack Cramer Ideals of Athletic Competition Award, according to the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.

The awards are presented annually to a local male and a female athlete, coach or sports organizer. All nominees must live or work in Bartholomew County and be a senior in high school or older.

The 2022 winners were Sandy Freshour and Carrie Utterback, in the women’s category and Bob Arthur and Harry Crider in the men’s category.

The award is in honor of Cramer, a former local athlete who died in 1978 at the age of 33.

You can find information and nomination forms at Donner Center or at https://columbusparksandrec.com The deadline to enter is June 16th.