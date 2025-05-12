Nominations open for Cramer athletic award
Nominations are open for this year’s Jack Cramer Ideals of Athletic Competition Award, according to the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.
The awards are presented annually to a local male and a female athlete, coach or sports organizer. All nominees must live or work in Bartholomew County and be a senior in high school or older.
The 2024 award winners were Sarah Frasier and Steve Souder.
The award is in honor of Cramer, a former local athlete who died in 1978 at the age of 33.
You can find information and nomination forms at Nexus Park or at https://columbusparksandrec.com The deadline to enter is June 18th.