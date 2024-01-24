Nominations open for BCSC teacher of the year

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are looking for the best teachers at each of its schools and a shot at being the Indiana Teacher of the Year.

According to the school district, nominations are now open for BCSC Teacher of the Year.

To be nominated, a candidate must be a classroom or special education teacher, instructional coach, counselor, dean, or media specialist and hold a valid educator license issued by the Indiana Department of Education. Teachers must have three years of service in the school district.

Nominees should be respected and admired by students, parents, staff and colleagues and guide students of all backgrounds and abilities to achieve excellence. The nominee should also demonstrate leadership in and out of the classroom and have an active role in the community as well as the school.

The deadline to make a nomination is February 19th. You can find a link to the nomination forms:

In English:

https://bit.ly/2024bcscteacherofyearenglish

In Spanish:

https://bit.ly/2024bcscteacherofyearspanish