Noblitt and Mill Race parks closed due to rising water

Columbus Parks and Recreation Department staff have closed Mill Race and Noblitt parks due to the ongoing flooding there. They say that due to heavy rains this week, more sections of the People Trail system may become inaccessible.

Crews will re-evaluate the areas on Monday. The city urges you to use caution this weekend. Crews will re-open the facilities after the water has subsided and they have had a chance to clean up mud and debris.

In our area, the National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for Flatrock and Driftwood rivers as well as East Fork White River at Columbus and Seymour. Minor flooding is forecast and in some places already underway.

Flatrock River at Columbus was just above the 11 foot minor flood stage this morning. It is expected to crest at 12.3 feet Friday morning. It should return below the minor flood level by Saturday morning.

Driftwood River is expected to rise above the minor flood level this afternoon, before cresting just below the moderate flood stage by Friday evening.

East Fork White River at Columbus is expected to start minor flooding by Friday morning, cresting about a foot above the minor flood level by Friday evening.

In Seymour, East Fork White River is expected to rise above the minor flood stage shortly. It should crest just inches below the moderate flood level by Saturday evening.

The weather service warns that you should not drive onto flooded roadways. You should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. They say turn around and don’t drown.