No Change to Trash/Recycle Collection Schedule for President’s Day Holiday

The Columbus Department of Public Works has announced that there will be no change to the collection schedule next week due to the President’s Day holiday.The office however, will be closed on Monday the 17th for the holiday and will reopen on Tuesday the 18th. All collections will be running on time with no delay. Please Have your toters out by 7AM.

You can visit www.columbus.in.gov/public-works for more information on the Curb Cycle and Columbus Collects Apps.