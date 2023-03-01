Nineveh man stable after shootout with state troopers

State police say that a Nineveh man driving a stolen vehicle got into a shootout with a trooper Monday morning in Southport.

According to Indiana State Police reports, troopers were trying to find 36-year-old Christopher Crouch, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants at about 10:08 a.m. Monday morning. That search led them to a hotel in Southport. As a trooper entered the hotel, he saw Crouch enter a hallway, and then run away.

Police say that Crouch got into a vehicle, and after a short pursuit he drove over a curb, down an embankment and into a pond off of Southport Crossing Drive. He then ran south and as troopers pursued him, they saw he had a gun in his hand. Police ordered him to drop the weapon but shots were exchanged, according to reports.

Troopers gave medical aid to Crouch, who had been shot, until paramedics arrived. He was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. No officers were injured.

Police say that the car Crouch was driving had been reported stolen from Terre Haute earlier this month.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police