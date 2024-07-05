Night Time I-65 Lane Closures Planned Between Edinburgh and Franklin

INDOT contractor E&B Paving, Inc. plans to reduce southbound I-65 to one lane between Franklin (Exit 90) and Edinburgh (Exit 80) on or after Monday, July 8th, to begin nighttime milling and paving operations in both Johnson and Shelby Counties.

Work will begin in the southbound driving lane at Exit 90 in Franklin and will continue south to Exit 80 near Edinburgh. After southbound driving lane work is complete crews will reduce northbound I-65 to one lane to begin nighttime work on the northbound I-65 driving lane. Following the completion of work on both the northbound and southbound driving lanes, crews will transition to begin work on the left lanes of I-65, beginning with southbound work and finishing with northbound work.

The nighttime lane closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and are expected to take up to eight weeks altogether, weather permitting.

This work is part of a $7.3 million contract awarded to E&B Paving in April 2024. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling near work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.