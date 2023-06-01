Next session of Bartholomew County Works starts June 19th
Bartholomew County Works is now accepting applications for its upcoming job readiness workshop.
Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. It provides resources in areas including transportation, finances and budget setting.
The day-long workshop series will start on Monday June 19th and run through June 23rd at Yes Cinema.
An orientation session will be held June 15th from 2 to 3:30 in the afternoon.
To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638.