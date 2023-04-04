Next round of severe storms expected overnight

Forecasters say our area is now under an enhanced risk of severe weather today and Wednesday.

Current weather reports suggest several waves of storms tonight into Wednesday with the main threats coming from damaging winds, large hail and possible tornados. The greatest chance of severe storms comes Wednesday.

Even outside of the thunderstorms, strong winds will be a danger with gusts of up to 50 mph expected tonight into Wednesday.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management is urging you to prepare now for bad weather.