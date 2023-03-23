Next round of event support grants open for applications

The Columbus Area Visitors Center is looking for applicants for the next round of its Support Grant Program.

According to the center, grants are intended to develop events such as festivals which generate out-of-county visitor spending in Bartholomew County.

The next cycle of applications, are due on or before April 15th. Awards will be announced by May 15th.

New applicants are required to take part in an program orientation with the visitors center. That will take place on March 28th.

You can find a link to the grant application can be found here: https://columbus.in.us/grants-info/. For more information you can call 812-378-2622