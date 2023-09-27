Next Miller Prize conversation tomorrow at The Commons

Exhibit Columbus’ next chance to talk with the recipients of the J. Irwin and Xenia Miller Prizes is coming up tomorrow with the creator of InterOculus, the lighted canopy installed over Fourth and Washington Street.

According to organizers, the conversation will be with Vishaan Chakrabarti of the Practice for Architecture and Urbanism will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Commons Thursday. A reception will start at 3 p.m. to explore the installation.

The discussion will also feature Lee Bey, the architecture critic for the Chicago Sun-Times, who is also a photographer, writer, lecturer, and consultant along with Dave Hayward, the executive director of public works for the city of Columbus, who served as community curator for the installation.

The Miller Prize recognizes architectural and design excellence. Their work is featured among the 13 Exhibit Columbus installations at iconic locations around the downtown area. This fall’s Exhibit Columbus installations will be on display through November 26th.

Thursday’s event is free and you are invited to attend but registration is required. You can sign up here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miller-prize-conversation-with-vishaan-chakrabarti-registration-714441041387